Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.35

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 206365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. 140166 cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

