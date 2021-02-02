Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 604,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after purchasing an additional 562,688 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,609,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 10,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

