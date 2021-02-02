Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Down 5.6%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.98. 2,732,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,701,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

