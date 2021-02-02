Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $54.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.39 million and the lowest is $52.20 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $49.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $193.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $198.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $211.35 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $223.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,399,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $474,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

