Voya Prime Rate Trust Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of PPR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,765. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

