VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.80% of VSE worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

