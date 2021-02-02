VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VSE were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VSE by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in VSE by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.26 million, a P/E ratio of 345.03 and a beta of 1.64. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.