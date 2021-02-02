VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYNE. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,211. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $419.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,343,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

