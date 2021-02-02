W Green Pay (WGP) Price Down 2.3% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $107,844.16 and approximately $29,811.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.60 or 0.00869360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.86 or 0.04923798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014950 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

