Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKCMF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

