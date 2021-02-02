Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.27.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

