Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Warner Music Group traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 14001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,185,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Warner Music Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

