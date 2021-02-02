Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 939,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $29.97.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

