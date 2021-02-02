Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

WM opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

