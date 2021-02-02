Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

