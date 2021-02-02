Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

