Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.32-9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.507-2.602 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.Waters also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

NYSE:WAT opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.66. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $276.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

