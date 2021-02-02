wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $102,353.71 and approximately $23.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00142628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00249666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036983 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com.

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

