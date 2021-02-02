WAX Reaches Market Cap of $62.10 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. WAX has a total market cap of $62.10 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00041461 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,738,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,503,309,052 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

