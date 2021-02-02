Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,954 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

NSC stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,844. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

