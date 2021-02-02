Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 274,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 13.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,664,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. 38,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

