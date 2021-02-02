Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 90,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,666. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

