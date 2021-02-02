Weaver Consulting Group Has $556,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

