WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

