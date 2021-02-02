Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

HZO opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

