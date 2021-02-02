Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B) recently:

1/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$51.00.

1/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

1/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$46.00.

1/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$53.00.

1/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$53.00.

12/11/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 12 month low of C$30.40 and a 12 month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

