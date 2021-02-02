Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $162.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $167.00 to $184.00.

1/26/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

TXN stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,658 shares of company stock worth $5,421,607 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

