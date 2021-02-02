Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 847,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,090,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

