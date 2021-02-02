West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,016,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 2,223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFTBF remained flat at $$64.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 64,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Separately, Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

