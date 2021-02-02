West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.04. 1,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

