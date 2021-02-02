WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) versus Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Critical Survey

WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get WestAmerica alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WestAmerica and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 0 6 9 0 2.60

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.65%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WestAmerica and Credit Suisse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.92 $3.44 billion $1.33 9.93

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WestAmerica and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47%

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats WestAmerica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestAmerica

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for WestAmerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestAmerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.