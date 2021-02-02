Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.06.

WDC stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

