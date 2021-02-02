Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price objective raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

WY opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

