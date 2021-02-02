Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 15,784 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of The AES worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

