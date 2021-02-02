Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,934 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $64,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

