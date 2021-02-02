Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 67,459 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

