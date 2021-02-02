Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Altria Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Altria Group by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

