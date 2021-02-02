Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

