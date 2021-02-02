Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $436.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.17 and a 200 day moving average of $457.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.