Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,510 shares of company stock worth $17,792,297. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $746.11 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

