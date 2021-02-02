Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $147,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

