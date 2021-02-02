Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

