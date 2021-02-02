Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

