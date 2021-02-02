WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 230,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

