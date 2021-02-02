William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

FB opened at $262.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.56. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,099 shares of company stock worth $382,776,441. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

