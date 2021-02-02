William Blair Comments on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RBC Bearings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

