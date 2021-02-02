William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

RHI stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

