William Blair Weighs in on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.09 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

