Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0290

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $14,048.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.00846896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.96 or 0.04843306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

