Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

